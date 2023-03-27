Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:NURPF traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.26. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$8.81.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of new therapies for brain injury, neurodevelopment, and neurodegenerative disorders. Its products include Pipeline, Trofinetide, and NNZ-2591. The company was founded on December 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

