New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,763 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises approximately 11.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $26,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 582,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE EDU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,106. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 0.61. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.16 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Get Rating

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

