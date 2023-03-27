Newmark Property REIT (NPR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on May 11th

Newmark Property REIT (ASX:NPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Newmark Property REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.38.
About Newmark Property REIT
