Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down to $48.55

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.55, but opened at $47.31. Newmont shares last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 1,194,614 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

Newmont Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

