NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,045. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

