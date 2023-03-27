NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of analysts have commented on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. NiSource has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

