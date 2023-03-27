Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.71.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.51. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.