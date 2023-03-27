Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,870 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 1.6% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of NVS traded up $6.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,559,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $199.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

