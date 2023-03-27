Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.92.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,824.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Nutanix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.