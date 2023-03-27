Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,578,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,346,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 640,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.83. 371,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,593. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

