Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

