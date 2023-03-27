Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NPV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,827. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

