NYM (NYM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $78.02 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. NYM has a total market capitalization of $78.02 million and $802,690.64 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NYM has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NYM Profile

NYM launched on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,939,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.24637256 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $910,538.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

