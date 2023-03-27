Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0540 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $308.92 million and approximately $23.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0564916 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $15,971,123.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

