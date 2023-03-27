Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. 2,338,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

