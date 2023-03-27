Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.42. 526,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

