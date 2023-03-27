Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,976. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

