Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FITB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.07. 4,016,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,957,557. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

