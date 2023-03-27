Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

BA stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $200.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,929. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

