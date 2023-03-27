Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Up 909.4% in March

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 909.4% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONBPP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,669. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

