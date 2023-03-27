Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $58.10 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 61,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

