OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys 910 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock worth $294,958. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,230,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

