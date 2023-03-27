OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,093 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity

Southern Copper Price Performance

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.37. 135,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

