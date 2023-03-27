OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.7% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.91. 2,136,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,354. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

