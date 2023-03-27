OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Stock Performance

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.57. 793,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,376. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.