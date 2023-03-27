OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDU. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,103. The company has a market capitalization of $929.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.52. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

