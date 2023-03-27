OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.14. The company had a trading volume of 391,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

