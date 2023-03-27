OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,450. The company has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average is $223.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

