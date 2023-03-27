ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $59.48 on Monday. ONEOK has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

