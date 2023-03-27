OpenBlox (OBX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $85,727.26

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and $85,727.26 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

