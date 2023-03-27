Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Orange Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.57 on Friday. Orange has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Orange by 25.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Orange by 141.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 585,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 342,817 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orange by 104.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

