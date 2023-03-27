O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $816.39. The company had a trading volume of 154,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,514. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $820.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.06.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.