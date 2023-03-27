OriginTrail Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $133.39 million and $1.17 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00325844 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.08 or 0.25490977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009956 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.