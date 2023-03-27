Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Citigroup

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $91.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.
Ormat Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %
Ormat Technologies stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81.
Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile
Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.
