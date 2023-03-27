Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Citigroup

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $91.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

