PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $10.41. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 7,453,189 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.