Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.5% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.39. 975,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,878. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

