Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Raised by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 48.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 627,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,655. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

