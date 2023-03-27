PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,907,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,463. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

