Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $26.97. 163,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,570,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,584,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after buying an additional 287,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 734,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,515,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.