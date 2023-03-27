Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 546.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.