Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $39.00 at JMP Securities

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

