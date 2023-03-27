Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Pick n Pay Stores from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Pick n Pay Stores Stock Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS PKPYY opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Pick n Pay Stores has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74.

About Pick n Pay Stores

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

