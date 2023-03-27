Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFPP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 28,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

