Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Down 71.9% in March

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance
PNFPP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. 28,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $27.27.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFPP)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.