Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Truist Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.86.

PNFP stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 123,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

