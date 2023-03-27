Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $193.00.

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PXD opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

