Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $1.44 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,562,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,633. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

