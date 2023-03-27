Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,938. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.