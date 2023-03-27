Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 190 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Graco accounts for 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.49. 91,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $72.87.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.