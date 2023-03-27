Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Takes $240,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.05. 121,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

