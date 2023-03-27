Playtech (LON:PTEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 630 ($7.74) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.46) target price on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Playtech stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 561.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 527.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73. Playtech has a 1 year low of GBX 360.80 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 636 ($7.81). The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

